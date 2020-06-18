Danny Masterson Accusers Respond to Actor’s Rape Charges: ‘We Are Confident That the Truth Will Be Known’

The women who have filed a civil lawsuit against the actor Danny Masterson have said they are “thankful” that the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office has “finally” filed criminal rape charges against Masterson.

“We are thankful that the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office is finally seeking criminal justice against Masterson after a three-year investigation,” the statement released on behalf of the women said. “We are confident that the truth will be known and hope that the charges filed today are the first steps in this long journey of healing, justice, and holding those that victimized us accountable.”

The women also said in their statement that they have been “subjected to continued harassment, embarrassment and re-victimization by Masterson and the Church of Scientology, which has only worsened since they learned we were cooperating with authorities.”

“All we have wanted was justice, accountability, and truth,” the women’s statement said.

Tom Mesereau, an attorney for Masterson, told TheWrap on Wednesday that Masterson was “innocent” and that they were “confident he would be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light.”

“Obviously, Mr. Masterson and his wife are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out. The people who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false,” Mesereau said.

Spokespersons for the Church of Scientology, which is also named alongside Masterson in the separate civil lawsuit, did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment. (The organization has dismissed the lawsuit in the past as being “baseless” and has denied pressuring any of the victims.)

The civil lawsuit’s plaintiffs include Chrissie Bixler, Marie Bobbette Riales — both of whom previously dated Masterson — and two anonymous Jane Does. An attorney for the women confirmed to TheWrap that three of the women in the criminal case are also three of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles DA’s office charged Masterson with three counts of forcible rape for incidents occurring in 2001 and 2003. If convicted of the charges, he faces up to 45 years in prison. The actor’s bail was set at $3.3 million.