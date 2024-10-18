Dave Bautista Mocks Donald Trump’s Masculinity, Calls Him a ‘Weak, Tubby Toddler’ | Video

Dave Bautista mocked Donald Trump’s masculinity, calling him a “weak, tubby toddler,” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in a clip that’s gone viral.

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” star and former professional wrestler ticked off his reasons for not taking Trump — or his supposed machismo — seriously, while alternating boxing and other traditionally manly workouts.

Kimmel first set up the clip after noting Trump’s odd love of The Village People’s disco anthem “YMCA.” “No matter how gay his music is, young, straight white men love Donald Trump. They see him as a ‘macho, macho man,’ if you will. He eats red meat. He pretends to follow UFC. He’s into crypto and sneakers and NFTs. He’s a dude, a bro and a boss, all thrown into one.”

The late-night host cited a recent poll from the New York Times that Trump is leading Kamala Harris among male voters by 17 points. “But is he the strong alpha man these men believe him to be? Not according to one of the toughest guys I know, he isn’t.”

Bautista’s insults came as fast as his fists in the video:

He wears more makeup than Dolly Parton. Guy’s afraid of birds. Donald Trump and his daddy paid a doctor to say his widdle feet hurt so he could dodge the draft. He sells imaginary baseball cards pretending to be a cowboy fireman, but he isn’t strong enough to hold an umbrella. He cheats at golf. He creeps around beauty pageant dressing rooms. He’s moody, he pouts, he throws tantrums. He acts like a five-year-old. The guy needs help walking downhill.

After all that, Bautista delivers the final punch: “This November, let’s stop kidding ourselves. Donald Trump is afraid. Of rain. Of dogs. Of windmills. Of Meryl f–king Streep and being laughed at. And mostly, he’s terrified that real red-blooded American men will find out that he’s a weak, tubby toddler.”

After playing a clip in which Trump says in a childish voice, “Mommy, take me home,” Bautista asks, “What’s the matter, tough guy? Did someone grab you by the [bleep]?”

You can watch the comedy bit from Jimmy Kimmel and Dave Bautista in the video above.