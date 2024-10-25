Daymond John Says He Won’t Be on ‘Shark Tank’ Forever: ‘Time to Make Room for Others’

“Shark Tank” star and FUBU founder Daymond John said he knows his time on the business and entrepreneurship show has a limit, saying it’s time to welcome some new pups into the tank to spread their fins.

“I absolutely will not be on the show forever because I do think there’s time to make room for others,” the business investor told People Magazine. “I enjoy what I do, but even if I decide to depart from the show today, I still have these partners and these people who allowed me to invest in their dream.”

John is one of the O.G.s that helped launch the business pitch show when it debuted in August 2009, during which he’s invested in 77 companies over the series’ 15 seasons.

While he mentions that he’ll remain in his seat for now, sitting next to the quick-witted and sometimes snarky Kevin O’Leary might make him change his mind.

“It is safe to say that I don’t have any plans to leave, but you never know.. I mean, I do sit next to Kevin O’Leary, and it’s pretty challenging,” John said in jest. “After every pitch, I do question. ‘Hmm.’ Anyway, I don’t think I’m going to leave right now, but you never know sitting next to Kevin.”

In the meantime, fans will be able to see some fresh faces joining the veteran sharks, including new regular investor Daniel Lubetzky, KIND Snacks founder; Kendra Scott, founder of jewelry and lifestyle brand Kendra Scott; Rashaun L. Williams, Atlanta Falcons limited partner; Jamie Kern Lima, IT Cosmetics co-founder and Todd Graves, Raising Cane’s owner and founder.

“Shark Tank” Season 16 is now airing on ABC.