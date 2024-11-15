Disney Pulls 2026 ‘Star Wars’ Movie From Release Calendar

Disney has pulled the untitled 2026 “Star Wars” movie from the release calendar, the company announced on Friday.

The film is being replaced by “Ice Age 6,” which will release on Dec. 18, 2026. Although unconfirmed, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy was supposed to direct a film about rebuilding the new Jedi Order 15 years after the events of “The Rise of Skywalker,” which has Daisy Ridley attached to reprise her role as Rey.

A filmmaker and journalist, Obaid-Chinoy directed documentaries like “Saving Face” and recently helmed episodes of the Marvel series “Ms. Marvel.” Her feature will be set the furthest in the future in the “Star Wars” timeline that we’ve seen in live-action.

The last “Star Wars” live-action film was 2019’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” directed by JJ Abrams. The film served as the final chapter in the Skywalker Saga that began with “Star Wars: A New Hope” in 1977.

Writer Steven Knight, whose “Maria” looks to be a major contender this awards season, is no longer writing the new “Star Wars” movie that would be centered around Rey. Still, we were assured that the film is still very much in development.

Knight joined the project in 2023, replacing screenwriters Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson. The story is rumored to focus on Rey’s attempts at starting a new Jedi Academy. (Lindelof and Britt-Gibson’s supposedly featured Rey as a 60-year-old woman.) At the time that Lindelof and Britt-Gibson were replaced, filming was intended to begin in early 2024.

That did not happen. Instead, “The Mandalorian & Grogu,” a feature-film version of the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian,” began filming in 2024, and is set for release on May 22, 2026.