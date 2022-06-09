Disney Board Reaffirms ‘Support and Confidence’ in CEO Bob Chapek After Peter Rice Ouster

The Walt Disney board of directors expressed its support of CEO Bob Chapek on Thursday, shortly after announcing a major shakeup of its TV division.

“The strength of The Walt Disney Company’s businesses coming out of the pandemic is a testament to Bob’s leadership and vision for the company’s future,” the board said in a written statement. “In this important time of business growth and transformation, we are committed to keeping Disney on the successful path it is on today, and Bob and his leadership team have the support and confidence of the Board.”

Chapek’s contract is up in February 2023 and has yet to be renewed.

Earlier Thursday, it was reported that Peter Rice has been ousted as head of TV content for Disney and will be replaced by his deputy, Chairman of Walt Disney Television Dana Walden.

This story is developing …