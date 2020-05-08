‘Doctor Sleep’ Filmmaker Mike Flanagan to Adapt Stephen King’s ‘Revival’ at Warner Bros

Trevor Macy will produce via the pair’s Intrepid Pictures banner

May 8, 2020 @ 1:49 PM
mike flanagan Trevor Macy

Courtesy of Netflix

Mike Flanagan, the director of “The Shining” sequel “Doctor Sleep,” is set to write the adaptation of another Stephen King novel for Warner Bros., his 2014 book “Revival,” an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Flanagan will write the screenplay adaptation with the option to direct and he and his partner at Intrepid Films Trevor Macy will produce the film.

King’s “Revival” is described as a dark and electrifying novel about addiction, fanaticism, and what might exist on the other side of life. It takes place in a small New England town and follows a musician and heroin addict who reconnects with a minister whom he admired as a child. The minister renounced God after an accident killed his wife and child, and the minister now performs dubious experiments with electricity. But the minister is now obsessed with finding a way to communicate with his dead family and winds up summoning demonic creatures in the process.

King previously stated that the story was inspired by Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein” and that he wanted to make the story “as warm as possible” in order to best scare readers deeply invested in the characters.

“The New Mutants” and “The Fault In Our Stars” filmmaker Josh Boone unsuccessfully tried to adapt the source material back in 2016.

In addition to “Doctor Sleep,” Flanagan is the mastermind behind “The Haunting of Hill House,” the Netflix adaptation of the Shirley Jackson horror novel. His “Doctor Sleep” adaptation was based on King’s 2013 novel that followed up from the events of “The Shining,” but the film underperformed with just $72 million at the box office worldwide on a $45 million budget compared to the success Warner Bros. saw with the adaptations of King’s “It.”

Macy and Flanagan are also at work on “Midnight Mass” at Netflix, which is based on the 1994 horror book by Christopher Pike.

Kevin McCormick will oversee “Revival” for Warner Bros.

