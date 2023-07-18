What appears to be Ncuti Gatwa’s go-to-outfit as the new Doctor Who was unveiled Tuesday on Twitter by the long-running British series’ official account.

The actor, who also plays one of the Kens in the “Barbie” movie, rocks a mustache and a leather jacket for a ’70s retro look in the promo shot.

Fans were quick to compare Gatwa’s hand gesture in the new image to that of Peter Capaldi, the Twelfth Doctor. “Same vibe… love it!” tweeted one fan.

Previously released photos showed Gatwa and Millie Gibson, who plays the Doctor’s new companion Ruby Sunday, in chic 1960s fashions and a natural afro for the Rwandan-Scottish actor. A photo shared Monday from BBC Studios featured the actor in a brown plaid suit with an orange shirt and a wide-brimmed hat.

When the cult series returns in November 2023, David Tennant (who memorably played the Tenth Doctor) returns as the Fourteenth incarnation in three special episodes tied to the series’ 60th anniversary.

Gatwa, who’s also known for his role on Netflix’s “Sex Education,” will make his debut as the Fifteenth Doctor after that. He is the first Black actor to take on the iconic role of the time-traveling alien. He succeeds the outgoing Doctor, Jodie Whittaker, who was the first female time lord.

“Doctor Who” is produced in Wales by Bad Wolf with BBC Studios for BBC One and Disney+.



