Dog

Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/MGM

How Channing Tatum’s ‘Dog’ Became This Year’s Latest Low-Budget Box Office Hit

by | February 23, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

MGM found success on the cheap with a film that brought out the over-35 crowd to theaters

At a time when studios and theaters have been at a loss at trying to bring older moviegoers back to the box office, MGM made some noticeable progress in that struggle with “Dog,” a Channing Tatum film that has already made back its reported $15 million production budget from an audience that skews much older and more female than many of the hit titles of the past year.

With a fouir-day opening weekend of $18 million, “Dog” isn’t going to be the sort of hit that breaks the overall box office out of its early-year doldrums, with total domestic revenue for the year still short of $1 billion as the end of February nears.

But unlike Oscar contenders like Warner Bros.’ “King Richard” and Twentieth Century’s “West Side Story,” which failed to make back their production spend, “Dog” is a cheaper investment (before marketing costs) and has earned a better launch than either of those films.

Become a member to read more.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

