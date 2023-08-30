Dolly Parton recently spent a few days conducting interviews in London as she promotes her upcoming album, “Rockstar.” Her visit was not lost on the royal family, and the singer told the BBC that she even got invited to tea with Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales—but she had to turn her down.

Parton told the BBC’s Claudia Winkleman that she would loved to have spent time with the mother of three, but she was just too busy. She said, “I even got invited to have tea with Kate and I felt so bad, I couldn’t even go.”

The singer then joked that “she wasn’t going to promote my rock album, so I had to say no!” before adding that she hopes the Princess of Wales hears the record.

“Rockstar” will be released on Nov. 17, 2023, and features collaborations with a number of rock’n’roll musicians and performers, including Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Elton John, and Stevie Nicks. The record marks the first time Parton has recorded a rock album.

In late June, the singer announced that she had succeeded in reuniting the two surviving members of The Beatles, McCartney and Starr, for a new version of their classic hit “Let It Be.” The trio is joined by Peter Frampton and Mick Fleetwood.

The record will also include a few original songs such as “World on Fire,” which she performed while hosting the ACM Awards in May. Parton later told Today the song is about “All of (the politicians). Any of ‘em.”

She added, “I don’t think any of ‘em are trying hard enough. I’m sure we’re all trying, but I just really think often that they worry more about their party than they do about the people … None of them are working from the heart.”