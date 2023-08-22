Elon Musk Plans to Remove Headlines From News Article Tweets

Media outlets that rely on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter, may need to brace for a big change. Elon Musk plans to remove headlines from how linked articles are displayed in tweets.

Currently, when a publisher or normal user tweets a link on X, the tweet generates a display format known as a “card,” which shows the article’s featured image, a headline and a short description. Clicking the card takes the user to the article.

But once the change is implemented, X (which most people still refer to as Twitter) cards will display only the featured image from the article. Anyone tweeting the link will need to write out the headline and/or any additional description.

According to Fortune, which first reported the change, Musk’s belief is that the move will reduce clickbait-style posts and also reduce the size of tweets in a user’s feed.

Later Monday evening, Musk confirmed the change is coming. “This is coming from me directly. Will greatly improve the esthetics [sic],” Musk tweeted.

It’s only the latest major change Musk is imposing on the site. On Friday, Musk announced that he plans to remove the ability to block accounts on the platform, sparking complaints even from right-wing accounts that normally are in full support of the billionaire.

Musk responded to those complaints by blocking and making fun of the users who made them.

The move is yet another blow to publishers as Meta pivoted away from showing news in Facebook feeds, resulting in dramatic traffic drops for many sites.

TheWrap has reached out to X/Twitter representatives for comment.