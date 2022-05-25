Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel to Marry 32-Year-Old Sarah Staudinger in Secret St. Tropez Wedding

Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel is set to marry fashion designer Sarah Staudinger in a hush-hush wedding in St. Tropez, France this weekend, individuals with knowledge confirmed to TheWrap.

Insiders tell us that guests have already started embarking to the destination wedding in Southern France, many directly from the Cannes Film Festival.

The couple was engaged in April 2021 after dating for about two years, just after Emanuel took Endeavor public.

Emanuel co-founded the Beverly Hills-based Endeavor in 1995, later merging with talent agency giant William Morris in 2009. Its talent roster has included Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Dwayne Johnson, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jennifer Garner, Christian Bale, Whoopi Goldberg, Jake Gyllenhaal and Joaquin Phoenix. Emanuel was the inspiration for Jeremy Piven’s Ari Gold on HBO’s “Entourage.”

Staudinger co-founded the Los Angeles-based affordable women’s fashion brand, Staud, in 2015. Its celebrity clients include Alexa Chung, Dakota Fanning, Meghan Markle and Kylie Jenner. Formerly, she was the fashion director for Reformation. In 2019, Forbes named Staudinger on its art and style 30 Under 30 list.

This will be Emanuel’s second marriage. He filed for divorce from his first wife, Sarah Addington, in 2018 after about 22 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. They share three sons.

Representatives for Emanuel and Staudinger didn’t immediately respond to TheWrap’s requests for comment.