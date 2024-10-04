Entertainment Industry Jobs Continue to Crumble Even as US Employment Picks Up Steam

Employment fell across film, broadcasting and content creation in September

Jobs in the entertainment industry and adjacent fields fell in the month of September, even as the broader U.S. labor market continued to pick up steam, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics numbers released Friday.

Overall, the U.S. economy exceeded expectations for the month, adding 254,000 jobs in September, but the entertainment industry continued its steady decline, shedding positions in film, broadcasting, and content production.

Gains came primarily in food services, health care, government, and construction. But motion picture and sound recording industries fell by 1,700 positions, dropping to 445,600. Broadcasting and content providers also saw a decrease of 1,000, falling to 336,100. Publishing jobs rose by 1,100 to 919,700, however.

Overall U.S. unemployment rate ticked down slightly to 4.1%, signaling that the Federal Reserve’s efforts to curb inflation without triggering a recession are gaining traction. Hourly earnings went up 13 cents, or 0.4%, reaching $35.36 on average.

The entertainment industry’s struggles come amid job-market optimism at large, but concerns about sector-specific challenges remain.

