As Kevin McCarthy and other Republicans continue to defend Donald Trump amid the strong possibility of a third indictment coming his way, Rep. Eric Swalwell thinks the House of Representatives is more like a law firm at this point — one that only actually represents one person.

Appearing on MSNBC’s “The Reid Out” on Wednesday night, the congressman mocked McCarthy for his seemingly unshakeable devotion to Trump, pointing out that he isn’t so much the House Speaker as he is a Trump speaker.

“Kevin McCarthy, the way I see it, is running a law firm, and they have one client,” Swalwell said. “It’s Donald Trump. He’s not in charge; the most responsibility McCarthy’s ever been given is to sort the Starbursts for Donald Trump.”

When that drew a big laugh from host Joy Reid, Swalwell joined in, but noted that it’s a not a joke. Giving Trump a jar of specifically colored Starbursts is something that McCarthy has actually bragged about in the past.

But Swalwell also noted that Republicans are really only defending Trump by pointing fingers at people they don’t like, instead of actually finding ground to stand on.

“They’re completely bankrupt of any ideas,” he said. “So yes, they’re just moving around between chiding people over their pronouns, showing non-consensual nudes of Hunter Biden, [and] trying to figure out who they want to impeach.”

You can watch the full moment from “The Reid Out” in the video above.