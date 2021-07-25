An Ugly Truth Mark Zuckerberg Sheryl Sandberg Facebook

Facebook's Ugly Update: Everything You Knew Was True, But Worse

July 25, 2021

it’s evident that Facebook is not ever going to do a good enough job at keeping our democracy safe. The question is: What are we going to do about it?

A new book that has hit the bestseller lists like a thunderclap comes with a creepy photo of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on the cover and a very effective summary on the back flap of something way better than blurbs: A timeline of mealy-mouthed apologies from Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg. 

The back cover of “An Ugly Truth,” by New York Times writers Cecilia Kang and Sheera Frenkel, could save you a lot of reading time: “Calm down. Breathe. We hear you,” Zuckerberg condescended in September 2006. “We never meant to upset you,” said Sandberg in July 2014. On goes the list with similar expressions of sincerity in 2017, 2018, 2019, none of them convincing, all of them undermined by evidence of the company’s actions or lack thereof, culminating in Zuckerberg’s May 2020: “We need to do a better job.” 

Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman, is the founder, CEO and Editor in Chief of TheWrap. She is an award-winning journalist and best-selling author, and was a Hollywood correspondent for The New York Times. Twitter: @sharonwaxman

