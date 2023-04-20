Yes, a “Harry Potter” reboot in the form of a TV series is coming to Max over the next decade, setting an entirely new cast for the trio fans have come to know and love. But “The Tonight Show” Jimmy Fallon offered a first-look at that cast on Wednesday — which apparently includes Marjorie Taylor Greene.

OK, obviously, Fallon didn’t get crazy early access to the actual new cast of “Harry Potter.” In the segment, he simply fan-casted a few of the roles based on lookalike photos. Naturally, the late night host started with the boy at the center of everything — and this time around, the boy who lived will be played by the congressman who lied.

“In the reboot, Harry Potter will be played by George Santos,” Fallon joked. “Next up, Lucius Malfoy will be played by Marjorie Taylor Greene. Here’s another: Voldemort will be played by Jeff Bezos.”

Fallon also had twice-impeached former president Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani in the mix — as Mad-Eye Moody.

Of course, “Harry Potter” is a British series, so Fallon made sure to get some famous Brits in the fake cast as well. Dobby the elf will be taken by King Charles, while Boris Johnson plays the traitorous Peter Pettigrew.

You can watch the full segment in the video above.