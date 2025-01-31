FireAid Kicks off With Green Day, Billie Eilish and a Touching Story from Billy Crystal | Video

Thursday night’s FireAid concert opened up with performances by Green Day, Billie Eilish, Alanis Morisette, Anderson .Paak and Dr. Dre. Comedian and actor Billy Crystal also shared a moving story about the loss of the home he’s lived in with his family for 46 years, and the power of laughter was a method of perseverance.

Green Day opened up the benefit concert and were quickly joined by Eilish for a performance of the band’s “Last Night on Earth” from their 2009 album “21st Century Breakdown.” Eilish departed the stage after the duet and Green Day continued with “Still Breathing” and “When I Come Around.”

Comedian Billy Crystal acknowledged that he lost his home of 40 years in the Palisades Fire. “With your help around the country and here in the room, we’ll laugh again, we’re going to listen to music again, and we’re going to be okay.”



Crystal then took the stage and told a touching story about finding hope in the midst of so much loss. The actor shared that he’d lost the home he and his wife have lived in for 46 years. When his family went back to survey the damage, he continued, his daughters found a rock he’d previously purchased that had the word “laughter” engraved on it.

He was reminded of losing his father at age 15 and how he wondered if he could keep going — but that loss taught him that he can and would. “Now, folks, I’m 76 years old without a mirror and a lot less life to ponder thinking, what is my life going to be like without a home?” Crystal said.

“I knew at that moment, even in your worst pain, folks, it’s OK and it’s important to laugh,” he continued. “And I dedicated my life then, and my career then has been able to do that throughout very difficult times. And I’m proud of that. But when I held that rock in my hands, this was the only thing that was left. I felt it was a message from that 15-year-old me saying, it’s going to be OK. And it will be OK.”

Crystal introduced Alanis Morissette, who performed “Hand in My Pocket” and “Thank U.” She told the audience, “I love you L.A., so much. The connections that have been born from these tragedies have been deeply heartwarming.”

.Paak and Dr. Dre wrapped up the opening slate of performers.

“I want to say this is a magical moment for me,” Dre told the audience. “I got so much love for you guys and this summer will be the mark of 40 years that I’ve been in this business. And I appreciate all the love that you guys have been giving me, and the reason that we’re here, I appreciate all the first responders and firemen that put their lives on the line and I appreciate all that love. It’s all about love for me to night.”

The pair then performed a version of Dre’s duet with Tupac, “California Love.”