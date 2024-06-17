Fox News has promoted both Peter Doocy and Jacqui Heinrich to senior White House correspondent roles, the network announced Monday.

The pair of political reporters will continue to cover all aspects of the White House beat, the current Biden administration’s domestic and international actions and issues impacting the office of the President as the 2024 election approaches.

“Peter’s commitment to providing viewers with hourly news and insight from the White House has remained steadfast since he started in this role straight off the 2020 campaign trail and we’re thrilled to have him continue doing so,” president and executive editor Jay Wallace said in a statement.

“I am honored to continue bringing our viewers the latest on the news that impacts them the most from White House and around the globe,” Doocy added.

In his role as White House correspondent, Doocy has covered many stories for Fox News, including most recently, the 80th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy.

“Since being named to the White House beat in 2021, Jacqui has distinguished herself with persistence, tenacity and professionalism and we’re proud to have watched her career flourish at Fox News,” Wallace said of Heinrich.

Heinrich will also continue to host the network’s Fox News Rundown podcast.

“Covering the White House has been the privilege of my career, and I am humbled and grateful to continue serving our viewers in this capacity. From the North Lawn to foreign summits to the campaign trail, it is my daily honor to seek answers for the American people on the issues impacting them most,” she said.

Heinrich joined Fox News in 2018, providing live coverage from the 2020 campaign trail. She has since covered the White House relentlessly, providing coverage on the current administration.