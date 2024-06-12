Françoise Hardy, a French actress and singer who had a number of hits in the 1960s with songs like “Tous les garçons et les filles (All the boys and girls),” has died at the age of 80.

She also appeared in films including Jean-Luc Godard’s “Masculin/Feminin,” Roger Vacim’s “Chateau en Suede,” the 1965 American comedy “What’s New Pussycat?” and John Frankenheimer’s “Grand Prix,” which starred James Garner.

Her son, Thomas Dutronc, shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday. He posted a photo of himself as a baby being held by Hardy. The caption simply read, “Maman est partie … (Mom is gone).”

According to French magazine Le Monde, the entertainer died of laryngeal cancer. She was diagnosed with MALT lymphoma, a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, 20 years ago and received chemotherapy treatment.

Her condition worsened in 2015 and she was put into an induced coma, Le Figaro reported at the time.

Among those offering their condolences to Dutronc were David Hallyday, the son of famed French singer Johnny Hallyday, who wrote in French, “Thomas, at this inconsolable moment, I am sending you all the love and courage possible.”

Hardy was also a style and fashion icon who was photographed by Richard Avedon for Vogue. She graced the cover of several magazines, including Paris Match. Teen magazine Special Pop wrote in 1967, per L’Éxpress, “Françoise manages to attract both kids and their parents, men and women alike. More than a singer, she’s becoming a universal myth with whom thousands of young girls dream of identifying.”

She also had music hits in English, including 1965’s “All Over the World,” hit the Top 20 in the U.K.

Hardy is still one of the bestselling singers in French history. In 2006, she was awarded the Grande médaille de la chanson française honorary award by the Académie française.

Her final album, “Personne dáutre,” was released in 2018. In March 2021, she announced she was no longer able to sing due to her cancer treatment.