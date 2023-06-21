Geraldo Rivera Says He’s Leaving ‘The Five’ on Fox News: ‘It’s Been a Great Run’

Geraldo Rivera is leaving “The Five,” the Fox News ratings juggernaut that features a rotation of regular hosts – including one “left-leaning” seat, which the veteran investigative journalist frequently occupied.

“Morning, it’s official, I’m off ‘The Five,'” Rivera said Wednesday, without elaborating on a reason. “My last scheduled show appearances are Thursday and Friday June 29th and 30th. It’s been a great run and I appreciate having had the opportunity.”

Rivera also acknowledged the many, many times he clashed – which was the point of him being there, let’s be fair – with his more conservative Fox News co-hosts.

“Being add man out isn’t always easy,” he said. “For the time being, I’m still Correspondent at Large.”

Morning, it’s official, I’m off @TheFive. My last scheduled show appearances are Thursday and Friday June 29th and 30th. It’s been a great run and I appreciate having had the opportunity. Being odd man out isn’t always easy. For the time being, I’m still Correspondent at Large. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) June 21, 2023

Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.