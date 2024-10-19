‘Ghosts’ Star Rose McIver Makes Her Directing Debut With Season 4 Episode

“Ghosts” star Rose McIver will direct her first episode of the series this season, the show’s panel told the audience at New York Comic Con Saturday. In addition to McIver, the panel featured Brandon Scott Jones, Sheila Carrasco and Román Zaragoza with “CBS Mornings” co-host Tony Dokoupil in the moderator chair.

The panel also announced that Sakina Jaffrey (“Billions,” “The Mindy Project” and “House of Cards”) and Bernard White (“The Matrix,” “Silicon Valley”” and “Kidding”) will play Jay’s (Utkarsh Ambudkar) parents, Champa and Mahesh in the 1-hour Christmas special airing on Thursday, December 19.

The tagline for the two-part one-hour Christmas special (“A Very Arondekar Christmas Part 1” and “A Very Arondekar Christmas Part 2”) reads, “A leaky water heater mishap threatens to ruin holiday plans as Sam and Jay prepare to host Jay’s hard-to-please dad Mahesh (Bernard White), difficult-to-impress mom Champa (Sakina Jaffrey) and sister Bela (Punam Patel).”

“Ghosts” returned for its fourth season on Oct. 17. The series stars McIver and Ambudkar a couple who inherit a decrepit mansion in upstate New York and set out to turn it into a bed and breakfast – but after McIver’s character nearly dies, she is able to see the ghosts that haunt the mansion.

The series also stars Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Román Zaragoza, Sheila Carrasco, Rebecca Wisocky and Devan Chandler Long.

“Ghosts” is executive produced by Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, Richie Keen, Matthew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond and Martha Howe-Douglas, Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television) and Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios). GHOSTS is produced by CBS Studios in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.