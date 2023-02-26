Gordon Pinsent, the prolific Canadian actor and writer-director who starred opposite Julie Christie in Sarah Polley’s “Away From Her,” died Saturday. He was 92.

According to multiple media reports, his family released a statement to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation announcing that he passed away in his sleep. No other details were provided.

“Gordon Pinsent’s daughters Leah, and Beverly, and his son Barry, would like to announce the passing of their father peacefully in sleep today with his family at his side,” his son-in-law Peter Keleghan confirmed wrote. “Gordon passionately loved this country and its people, purpose, and culture to his last breath.”

With more than 150 credits to his name, Pinsent was known for starring in projects like “Away From Her” (2006), for which he earned several nominations and a Genie Award, among others. Some of his other notable TV and film work includes the series “Due South,” which ran from 1994 to 1999; “The Grand Seduction” (2013); “The Shipping News” (2001); Norman Jewison’s “The Thomas Crown Affair” (1968); “The Red Green Show,” from 1991 to 2004; and “Saint Ralph” (2004).

He received his first writing credit for 1972’s “The Rowdyman,” in which he starred as a man who drives his friends crazy with his immature antics. Pinsent wrote original screenplays for a number of TV movies, such as “And Miles to Go”(1985) and the series “A Gift to Last” (1978-1979). He wrote, directed and starred in “John and the Missus” (1987) and the TV movie “Heyday!” (2006), earning Gemini and Directors Guild of Canada nominations for the latter.

Born on July 12, 1930, in Grand Falls, Newfoundland, Pinsent was the youngest of six children. He began his career in theater at age 17, then served in the Canadian Army before joining the theater company Stratford Festival in 1962, where he starred in “Macbeth,” “The Taming of the Shrew,” “The Tempest” and “Cyrano de Bergerac.”

Pinsent was married to actress Charmion King for 45 years, until her death in 2007. He is survived by his children, Leah and her husband, Peter Keleghan, and Beverly and Barry.