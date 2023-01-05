Harvey Weinstein Sentencing Set for Next Week, Deadlocked Rape Charges Likely Won’t Be Re-Tried

Sentencing for the Los Angeles rape case against Harvey Weinstein will go forward next week on Monday, indicating that prosecutors are not likely to re-try charges the jury was deadlocked on – including the case of Jennifer Siebel-Newsom.

The Jan. 9 sentencing date was initially set when Weinstein was convicted Dec. 19 on three felony counts including forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and forcible penetration by a foreign object. The Los Angeles jury was hung on three other counts – including allegations brought by Newsom, the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Weinstein was found not guilty on one other count.

The Superior Court of California, Los Angeles on Thursday issued an advisory to the press about the Monday hearing, signaling that Judge Lisa Lench will in all likelihood render her sentence then.

Weinstein is already serving 23 years in a New York prison for criminal first-degree sexual assault and third-degree rape, a conviction he has been granted the right to appeal. He had faced an additional 60 years in a California prison had the jury convicted him on all seven counts, but with the split verdict, he now faces between 18 and 24 years, which are likely to be served concurrently with his New York time.

