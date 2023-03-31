Set in mid-90s New York City, “A Thousand and One” dives into the life and struggles of Inez (Teyana Taylor), a Black woman from Harlem who kidnaps her 6-year-old son, Terry (Josiah Cross, Aaron Kingsley and Aven Courtney), from the foster care system. As the two grow up together in an everchanging NYC, the mother-son duo reclaims their identity and their sense of home.

“A Thousand and One” highlights several societal issues, including racially-motivated policies like stop-and-frisk, zoning laws, gentrification, and the country’s botched foster care system, while hitting on the heartwarming themes of family and community.

The film, which took home the U.S. Grand Jury Prize at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, is A.V. Rockwell’s feature film directorial debut. In 2019, Rockwell was listed on Filmmaker Magazine’s “25 New Faces of Independent Film after writing and directing her short “Feathers.”

The film will be produced by Lena Waithe and her Hillman Grad Productions, along with Sight Unseen and Makeready. Focus Features will distribute the movie.

Here’s everything you need to know about “A Thousand and One.”

When Does “A Thousand and One” Come Out?

“A Thousand and One” comes out in theaters on Friday, March 31.

Is “A Thousand and One” Streaming or In Theaters?

“A Thousand and One” opens in theaters on March 31.

There is no word on which platform it will stream on following it’s theatrical release.

What Is “A Thousand and One” About?

“A Thousand and One” is centered on the story of the determined and free-spirited Inez, who kidnaps her 6-year-old son from New York City’s foster care system in 1994. Together, and while their city goes through governmental, legislative and political changes that impact their lives, they’re determined to reclaim their sense of home and identity.

Who Is in the “A Thousand and One“ Cast?

The film stars Teyana Taylor, William Catlett, Josiah Cross, Aaron Kingsley, Aven Courtney Adetola, Terri Abney and Amelia Workman.

Who Wrote and Directed “A Thousand and One”?

“A Thousand and One” was written and directed by A.V. Rockwell.

Watch the Trailer