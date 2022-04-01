How to Watch ‘Morbius’: Is Jared Leto’s Marvel Movie Streaming?

From Paolo Gucci in “House of Gucci” (2021) to The Joker in “Suicide Squad,” Jared Leto is known for taking roles that require him to ultimately become an entirely different person. “Morbius” is no different, as the film sees Leto portray the Marvel comic character Dr. Michael Morbius, who is born with a rare blood disorder and seeks to cure it through the bite of a vampire bat.

Originally slated to come out in January of 2022, “Morbius” was pushed back to its holding release date of April 1 due to the onset of the omicron variant of the coronavirus after the 2021 holidays.

“Morbius” will take place in the same Sony universe of Marvel movies as “Venom” and “Venom: Let There Be Carnage.” But fans may be wondering how to watch “Morbius” — is the film streaming or only in theaters? All your answers below.

When Does “Morbius” Premiere?

“Morbius” opens in theaters April 1.

Will “Morbius” Be Streaming?

No, “Morbius” is opening exclusively in theaters. It is unclear where the film will arrive for streaming, but if it follows the trajectory of recent Sony releases like “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the film will not be on a major streaming service for a long time.

What Is “Morbius” About?

After inventing artificial blood, Dr. Michael Morbius seeks out a cure for his own mysterious ailment, a rare blood disorder from which he suffers. His benefactors in New York make it possible for him to mix human DNA with bat DNA in a serum that he injects into himself. The side effect is that Morbius goes full vampire, needing human blood to survive. The conflict that ensues is between Morbius as himself and his darker side: he doesn’t want to kill people, but after trying to subsist on his own artificial blood, the efficacy starts to decline and at some point he will need to find a new solution.

Who Is in the “Morbius” Cast?

Aside from Jared Leto, who plays the film’s central anti-hero Morbius, Adria Ardona plays Dr. Morbius’ assistant Dr. Martine Bancroft. Tyrese Gibson and Al Madrigal play two cops — Simon Stroud and Agent Rodriguez — determined to track Morbius down. Matt Smith from “Dr. Who” and “The Crown” plays Milo, Morbius’ childhood friend from a sanitarium in Greece run by Emil Nikols (Jeremy Harris). Michael Keaton’s villain from “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” Adrian Toomes (aka Vulture) appears, which provokes a connection to the larger Spider-Man universe.

What Other Jared Leto Movies Are Streaming?

“House of Gucci” can be rented or purchased through Amazon, Apple TV+, as well as many other services. “Blade Runner 2049,” the 2017 sequel in which Leto plays Niander Wallace, is available to stream on HBO Max. “American Psycho” (2000) in which Leto plays Paul Allen, is also available on HBO Max, and Leto’s notable role in David Fincher’s “Panic Room” can be streamed on Hulu. And Leto’s breakout role in the TV series “My So-Called Life” can be streamed on Hulu.