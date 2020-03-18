11 Hollywood Stars Who Stripped Down for Playboy, From Kim Basinger to Lindsay Lohan (Photos) Kim Basinger, Jenny McCarthy and Sharon Stone are just a few of the actresses who posed for the men’s magazine Matt Hejl | March 18, 2020 @ 12:52 PM We look back at some of the stars who appeared nude in the late Hugh Hefner's iconic magazine Playboy. Playboy Marilyn Monroe - December 1953 The legendary star appeared nude in the first issue of Hefner's magazine. Playboy Farrah Fawcett - December 1978 The "Charlie's Angels" star made waves with her cover. Playboy Bo Derek - March 1980 Hot off her 1979 R-rated hit "10," Bo Derek appeared the following year -- without the cornrows. Playboy Kim Basinger - February 1983 Basinger did her famous Playboy shoot in 1981 but it appeared two years later around the time of her stint as a Bond girl in "Never Say Never Again." Playboy Madonna - September 1985 Just as the Material Girl was taking off in her film debut "Desperately Seeking Susan," Playboy published nude pics from 1978 when she was a struggling artist in NYC. Playboy Sharon Stone - July 1990 Stone appeared around the time she starred in "Total Recall." Playboy Pamela Anderson - July 1992 The "Baywatch" star also graced the cover of the magazine's "final" nude issue in 2016. Playboy Jenny McCarthy - June 1994 The model was paid $20,000 to pose for Playboy -- and parlayed that into a lucrative career on TV. Playboy Charlize Theron - May 1999 The actress unsuccessfully sued Playboy when it published nude shots from her early days as a model. Playboy Denise Richards - December 2004 The former Bond girl ("The World Is Not Enough") posed just five months after giving birth. Playboy Lindsay Lohan - January/February 2012 The former child star did a pictorial in 2012 inspired by Marilyn Monroe's shoot for the first issue. Show Comments