We look back at some of the stars who appeared nude in the late Hugh Hefner's iconic magazine Playboy.
Marilyn Monroe - December 1953  The legendary star appeared nude in the first issue of Hefner's magazine.
Farrah Fawcett - December 1978  The "Charlie's Angels" star made waves with her cover.
Bo Derek - March 1980  Hot off her 1979 R-rated hit "10," Bo Derek appeared the following year -- without the cornrows.
Kim Basinger - February 1983  Basinger did her famous Playboy shoot in 1981 but it appeared two years later  around the time of her stint as a Bond girl in "Never Say Never Again."
Madonna - September 1985  Just as the Material Girl was taking off in her film debut "Desperately Seeking Susan," Playboy published nude pics from 1978 when she was a struggling artist in NYC.
Sharon Stone - July 1990  Stone appeared around the time she starred in "Total Recall."
Pamela Anderson - July 1992  The "Baywatch" star also graced the cover of the magazine's "final" nude issue in 2016.
Jenny McCarthy - June 1994  The model was paid $20,000 to pose for Playboy -- and parlayed that into a lucrative career on TV.
Charlize Theron - May 1999  The actress unsuccessfully sued Playboy when it published nude shots from her early days as a model.
Denise Richards - December 2004  The former Bond girl ("The World Is Not Enough") posed just five months after giving birth.
Lindsay Lohan - January/February 2012  The former child star did a pictorial in 2012 inspired by Marilyn Monroe's shoot for the first issue.

