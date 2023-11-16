“The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” is taking Lionsgate back to “The Hunger Games” with an all-new ensemble — but you’re gonna recognize some of their characters.
Set 64 years before the first film, during the events of the 10th Annual Hunger Games, “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” is adapted from the novel of the same name by “Hunger Games” author Suzanne Collins. The film also brings back director Francis Lawrence, returning for his fourth installment after directing
“Catching Fire” and both “Mockingjay” films.
However, while you might recognize some characters and creative names, the “Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” is full of all new faces, including Tom Blyth as pre-Presidency Coriolanus Snow, “Euphoria” star Hunter Schafer as his beloved cousin Tigris and “West Side Story” breakout Rachel Zegler as District 12 Tribute Lucy Gray Baird.
Meet the “Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” cast and characters below.
Tom Blyth as Coriolanus Snow
Set 64 years before “The Hunger Games,” “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” introduces audiences to young Coriolanus Snow, played by Tom Blyth (“Billy the Kid”). Struggling with his family’s failing legacy, the future president of Panem takes a position as a mentor in the 10th Annual Hunger Games in the hopes of shepherding his tribute — and himself — to victory.
Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird
Future “Snow White” Rachel Zegler stars as Lucy Gray Baird, the District 12 tribute assigned to Coriolanus. Though she isn’t as physically intimidating or combat-ready as some of her counterparts in the arena, Lucy Gray charms Panem with her wits and talents, making her an unlikely contender.
Hunter Schafer as Tigris
Coriolanus Snow isn’t the only character audiences might recognize from the original “Hunger Games” movies — Tigris is also back, but she might not be as easy to recognize. “Euphoria” star Hunter Schafer plays Tigris, Coriolanus’ cousin and close friend, who he confides in as he tries to navigate their family back to wealth and prestige. The last time we saw Tigris in “Mockingjay – Part 2,” she was tattooed and modified to look like a literal tiger, helping Katniss sneak into the Capitol and harbored a serious hatred for President Snow, so look forward to meeting a very different version of the sartorial standout.
Peter Dinklage as Casca Highbottom
“Game of Thrones” star Peter Dinklage plays morphling-addicted Casca Highbottom; creator of The Hunger Games, Dean of the Academy and rival to Coriolanus.
Josh Andrés Rivera as Sejanus Plinth
Zegler’s fellow “West Side Story” scene-stealer Josh Andrés Rivera stars as Sejanus Plinth. A fellow mentor in the 10th Hunger Games, Sejanus is friends with Coriolanus and shares a more sympathetic mindset toward the tributes.
Jason Schwartzman as Lucky Flickerman
Before Caesar, there was Lucky. Jason Schwartzman stars as Lucky Flickerman, the first-ever host of the Hunger Games. If that surname sounds familiar, it’s because he shares it with Caesar Flickerman, the charismatic host throughout Katniss and Peeta’s games, who was played by Stanley Tucci in the films.
