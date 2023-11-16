“The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” is taking Lionsgate back to “The Hunger Games” with an all-new ensemble — but you’re gonna recognize some of their characters.

Set 64 years before the first film, during the events of the 10th Annual Hunger Games, “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” is adapted from the novel of the same name by “Hunger Games” author Suzanne Collins. The film also brings back director Francis Lawrence, returning for his fourth installment after directing

“Catching Fire” and both “Mockingjay” films.

However, while you might recognize some characters and creative names, the “Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” is full of all new faces, including Tom Blyth as pre-Presidency Coriolanus Snow, “Euphoria” star Hunter Schafer as his beloved cousin Tigris and “West Side Story” breakout Rachel Zegler as District 12 Tribute Lucy Gray Baird.

Meet the “Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” cast and characters below.