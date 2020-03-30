Fox did well in the 9 p.m. hour Sunday night with its Elton John-fronted “iHeart Living Room Concert.” Unfortunately, airing repeats throughout the rest of primetime dragged down the network’s averages.

“American Idol” led ABC to another first-place finish in the key ratings demo. CBS was No. 1 in terms of total viewers.

ABC was first in ratings with a 1.0 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 6 million, according to preliminary numbers. “America’s Funniest Home Videos” at 7 p.m. posted a 1.1/5 and 6.5 million viewers. “Idol” from 8 to 10 earned a 1.3/6 and 7.3 million viewers. A rerun followed.

CBS and Fox tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.7/3. CBS was first in total viewers with 7.5 million, Fox was fourth with 2.4 million.

For CBS, “60 Minutes” at 7 drew a 1.0/5 and 10.2 million viewers. “God Friended Me” at 8 p.m. got a 0.6/3 and 6.4 million viewers. At 9 p.m., “NCIS: Los Angeles” had a 0.7/3 and 6.8 million viewers. “NCIS: New Orleans” at 10 p.m. received a 0.7/3 and 6.5 million viewers.

For Fox, following reruns, the “iHeart Living Room Concert” at 9 p.m. landed a 1.3/6 and 4.6 million viewers.

NBC and Univision tied for fourth in ratings, both with a 0.5/2. NBC was third in total viewers with 2.5 million, Univision was fifth with 1.8 million.

For NBC, “Little Big Shots” at 7 p.m. had a 0.4/2 and 3 million viewers. At 8 p.m., “The Wall” got a 0.5/2 and 3.1 million viewers. “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” at 9 p.m. received a 0.4/2 and 1.9 million viewers. “Good Girls” at 10 p.m. wrapped up primetime with a 0.5/2 and 1.9 million viewers.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and in viewers with 1.1 million.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 526,000, airing reruns.