Fox Hearts the TV Ratings for Elton John-Hosted ‘iHeart Living Room Concert’

But ABC still wins Sunday primetime in key demo

| March 30, 2020 @ 8:47 AM Last Updated: March 30, 2020 @ 9:54 AM
fox iheart living room concert for america elton john

Fox

Fox did well in the 9 p.m. hour Sunday night with its Elton John-fronted “iHeart Living Room Concert.” Unfortunately, airing repeats throughout the rest of primetime dragged down the network’s averages.

“American Idol” led ABC to another first-place finish in the key ratings demo. CBS was No. 1 in terms of total viewers.

ABC was first in ratings with a 1.0 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 6 million, according to preliminary numbers. “America’s Funniest Home Videos” at 7 p.m. posted a 1.1/5 and 6.5 million viewers. “Idol” from 8 to 10 earned a 1.3/6 and 7.3 million viewers. A rerun followed.

Also Read: Ratings: 'A Million Little Things,' 'Outmatched' and 'Deputy' Season Finales All Steady With Last Week

CBS and Fox tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.7/3. CBS was first in total viewers with 7.5 million, Fox was fourth with 2.4 million.

For CBS, “60 Minutes” at 7 drew a 1.0/5 and 10.2 million viewers. “God Friended Me” at 8 p.m. got a 0.6/3 and 6.4 million viewers. At 9 p.m., “NCIS: Los Angeles” had a 0.7/3 and 6.8 million viewers. “NCIS: New Orleans” at 10 p.m. received a 0.7/3 and 6.5 million viewers.

For Fox, following reruns, the “iHeart Living Room Concert” at 9 p.m. landed a 1.3/6 and 4.6 million viewers.

Also Read: Trump Brags About 'Monday Night Football Type' Ratings for His Coronavirus News Conferences

NBC and Univision tied for fourth in ratings, both with a 0.5/2. NBC was third in total viewers with 2.5 million, Univision was fifth with 1.8 million.

For NBC, “Little Big Shots” at 7 p.m. had a 0.4/2 and 3 million viewers. At 8 p.m., “The Wall” got a 0.5/2 and 3.1 million viewers. “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” at 9 p.m. received a 0.4/2 and 1.9 million viewers. “Good Girls” at 10 p.m. wrapped up primetime with a 0.5/2 and 1.9 million viewers.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and in viewers with 1.1 million.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 526,000, airing reruns.

Celebrities Who Have Died From the Coronavirus (Photos)

  • celebrity deaths coronavirus mark blum lucia bose floyd cardoz
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • lucia bose Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Maria Mercader CBS News CBS News
  • Joe Diffie Country Thunder coronavirus Getty Images
  • alan merrill Getty Images
  • ken shimura YouTube
1 of 9

While many celebrities who contracted COVID-19 have recovered, some have died from complications of the illness

The world continues to be upended by the coronavirus pandemic, with more people contracting COVID-19 as the days pass. While many have recovered, some have died from complications of the illness. These are the names of some notable figures from Hollywood and the media  that we have lost.

View In Gallery

Related Content

Keep
Reading...

Looks like you’re enjoying reading
Keep reading by creating
a free account or logging in.
Continue