‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Boosts Imax Q2 Revenue to $74 Million

After getting through a tough first quarter of 2022, Imax met Wall Street revenue projections after a strong early summer fueled by films like “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Jurassic World: Dominion.”



From a reported revenue of $74 million — up 45% year-over-year from $51 million in Q2 2021 — Imax reported a diluted loss per share of 5 cents. That is up from a diluted loss per share of 23 cents last quarter and loss per share of 16 cents in Q2 2021.



Despite grappling with COVID-19 closures at approximately 400 of their Chinese locations to start the quarter, the robust rebound of the summer box office pushed quarterly grosses from Imax screens worldwide to $247 million, with $98 million coming from “Top Gun: Maverick.” The Tom Cruise film was so successful that Imax plans to bring the film back to their screens in mid-August along with live events from its nascent Imax Live venture to navigate the tentpole-scare August and September release slate.



“With three consecutive $25 million-plus global openings for the first time in its history, IMAX continued to affirm its position as a critical launch platform for major entertainment franchises,” CEO Rich Gelfond said in a statement.



“As the year progresses with key titles such as Brad Pitt’s ‘Bullet Train’, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s ‘Black Adam’, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ and ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ and a remarkable offering of franchise tentpoles through 2023, we are focused on driving future growth for the Company across our global network, content portfolio, and technology platform,” Gelfond continued.



More to come…

