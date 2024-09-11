BET and Entertainment Tonight have scheduled a tribute special to honor the life and career of legendary actor James Earl Jones.

The program, titled “BET News and ET Present James Earl Jones: Life and Legacy,” is set to air Thursday at 5 p.m. PST. According to a Paramount press release, it will include archived footage and intimate, never-before-seen interviews with Jones during different eras of his career.

The special will also spotlight some of his most iconic performances, including Mufasa in “The Lion King,” Darth Vader in “Star Wars” and his prestigious roles on Broadway stages.

Furthermore, “Life and Legacy” will “reflect on some of the defining moments of his life and include new interviews with colleagues and friends who have been part of his remarkable career,” Paramount noted.

After its Sept. 12 premiere, “James Earl Jones: Life and Legacy” will then stream on BET+ starting Friday, Sept. 13, and will have an encore re-airing on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 9 a.m. PST on BET.

Jones, an EGOT winner, died Monday morning at his home in Dutchess County, New York. He was 93.