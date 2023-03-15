James Gunn Officially Suits Up to Direct ‘Superman: Legacy’ for DC Studios and WBD

Kicking off their multi-platform connected DC universe – “Chapter One, Gods and Monsters” – DC Studios’ Co-Chairmen & CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran announced on Wednesday that Gunn will direct the hugely anticipated “Superman Legacy,” with Safran producing.

Gunn will direct from his screenplay based on characters from DC. Superman was created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

The all-new action adventure is set to soar into theaters worldwide on July 11, 2025.

“Yes, I’m directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, “Dude, it’s Dad’s birthday.” I hadn’t realized,” Gunn wrote on Twitter.

Gunn added: “Just because I write something doesn’t mean I feel it in my bones, visually and emotionally, enough to spend over two years directing it, especially not something of this magnitude. But, the long and the short of it is, I love this script, and I’m incredibly excited as we begin this journey. #UpUpandAway“

“Superman: Legacy” tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

“Superman Legacy” is the trailblazing first title in a dynamic slate of films, with writer/director Matt Reeves’ “The Batman Part II” hitting theaters on October 3, 2025.

Safran’s most recent film, New Line Cinema’s “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” is in theaters worldwide this Friday, March 17, from Warner Bros. Pictures.