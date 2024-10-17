Jane Fonda to Receive SAG Life Achievement Award

Jane Fonda will receive the SAG Life Achievement Award, SAG Awards and SAG-AFTRA announced on Thursday. The legendary actress and activist will take home the prize — SAG-AFTRA’s highest honor — at the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 23, 2025.

The SAG Life Achievement Award recognizes an actor who espouses the “finest ideals of the acting profession,” according to a statement issued by the SAG Awards and SAG-AFTRA. SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher added, “Jane Fonda is a trailblazer and an extraordinary talent; a dynamic force who has shaped the landscape of entertainment, advocacy and culture with unwavering passion. We honor Jane not only for her artistic brilliance but for the profound legacy of activism and empowerment she has created. Her fearless honesty has been an inspiration to me and many others in our industry.”

“I am deeply honored and humbled to be this year’s recipient of the SAG Life Achievement Award,” Fonda said in a statement. “I have been working in this industry for almost the entirety of my life and there’s no honor like the one bestowed on you by your peers. SAG-AFTRA works tirelessly to protect the working actor and to ensure that union members are being treated equitably in all areas, and I am proud to be a member as we continue to work to protect generations of performers to come.”

Fonda, who turns 87 this year, is the 60th recipient of the SAG Life Achievement Award, which she’ll add to the prodigious collection of honors she has accumulated over her six decades in the entertainment industry: two Oscars (and another four nominations), two BAFTAs, an Emmy (plus four additional nominations), seven Golden Globes, a Grammy nomination, four SAG nominations and enough critics and festival prizes to fill a library. Among her most famous films are “Barefoot in the Park,” “They Shoot Horses, Don’t They?”, “Klute,” “Barbarella,” “Coming Home,” “The China Syndrome,” “9 to 5,” “On Golden Pond,” “Agnes of God,” “Stanley & Iris” and “Monster-in-Law.” On television, her credits include “The Dollmaker,” “A Century of Women,” “The Newsroom,” and “Grace and Frankie.”

She has also been widely feted for her activism, which began in the 1960s when she became an outspoken member of the antiwar movement. In the years since, she has fought for Indigenous causes, gender equality, civil rights and environmental justice. She is a co-founder, with Barbra Streisand and others, of the Hollywood Women’s Political Committee (HWPC), which helped drive voter turnout in 1992, when a record number of women were elected to Congress. She is also co-founder of the Women’s Media Center (with Robin Morgan and Gloria Steinem) and founder of the Jane Fonda Climate PAC and the Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power & Potential (GCAPP).

The SAG awards will stream live on Netflix on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.