JD Vance Says ‘Emily in Paris’ Is a ‘Masterpiece’

Lily Collins may not be voting for Donald Trump and JD Vance, but she could end up getting an invitation to the White House if they win, anyway.

That’s because Vance, during his Thursday appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” lauded Collins’ Netflix show “Emily in Paris,” calling it a “masterpiece.”

The vice presidential hopeful made the comment after initially saying he and his wife were watching “some stupid show” after the Republican National Convention. Vance immediately caught himself and clarified, “Sorry, I don’t mean to call that a stupid show, I actually think ‘Emily in Paris’ is a masterpiece.”

You can watch the moment, below:

If you’re unfamiliar, the Netflix series stars Collins as Emily Cooper, a millennial marketing executive from Chicago who moves to Paris to give her French firm an American touch. The show’s fourth season finished in September and it has been renewed for Season 5. “Emily in Paris” was among the Top 10 most-streamed shows for five straight weeks after it’s August return, according to Netflix’s rankings.

However, the “MaXXXine” actress is apparently not quite as big of a fan of Vance’s work. Earlier this week, Collins revealed she voted for Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz.

“Proud to use my voice and my vote to support Kamala Harris,” she wrote on Instagram. “A vote for Harris-Walz is a vote for women’s rights, LGBTQ+ rights, climate policy and environmental protection, access to education and healthcare, and so much more.”

Collins added: “We’ve already seen the dangers of the alternative.”