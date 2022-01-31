Several new faces have been added to the Season 3 cast of Starz’s “Party Down.”

“Alias” alum Jennifer Garner, Tyrel Jackson Williams (“Thunder Force,” “Brockmire”) and Zoë Chao (“Love Life,” “The Afterparty”) are joining the show, which is returning for its third season more than a decade after Season 2, in series regular roles.

Additionally, Starz announced on Monday that “Westworld’s” James Marsden will be a recurring guest star.

Garner will play Evie, “a successful producer of studio franchise movies, who, in the wake of a breakup, is reconsidering her life choices. A fledgling relationship with Henry Pollard (Adam Scott) becomes a way for her to explore possible new directions,” per Starz.

Williams will play Sackson, “a handsome, confident, driven, wannabe influencer/internet personality. He’s knowledgeable and savvy about his specific internet niche, but a bit lost in every other aspect of life,” the network said in a release.

Chao is playing Lucy, “a passionate, outspoken, free-thinking creative ‘food artist.’ Lucy dreams of being a celebrity chef, but she’s stuck cranking out hors d’oeuvres at Party Down without the resources to do anything more ambitious.”

Marsden will play Jack Potty, “an actor who plays the lead in a popular superhero franchise. Jack’s looks match his charm, he enjoys his life, his fame and being the center of everyone’s attention.”

Garner, Williams, Chao and Marsden join “Party Down” original cast members Ken Marino (“Veronica Mars,” “Role Models”), Jane Lynch (“Glee,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Martin Starr (“Knocked Up,” “Silicon Valley”), Ryan Hansen (“Bless this Mess,” “Veronica Mars”) and Megan Mullally (“Will & Grace,” “The Great North”). Original series star Lizzy Caplan was unable to return due to scheduling conflicts.



The show follows a Los Angeles catering team who work for tips while hoping for their big break. Each episode sees them working a different event “and inevitably getting tangled up with the colorful guests and their absurd lives.”

“Party Down’s” third season, which spans six episodes, is executive produced by Rob Thomas (“Veronica Mars,” “iZombie”), John Enbom (“iZombie,” “Benched,”), Paul Rudd (“Ant-Man, Ghostbusters: Afterlife”), Dan Etheridge (“Veronica Mars,” iZombie”) and Adam Scott (“Parks and Recreation,” “Big Little Lies”). Enbom also serves as showrunner. Executive vice president of Original Programming Karen Bailey is the executive overseeing “Party Down” on behalf of the cable network. Lionsgate Television is producing.

