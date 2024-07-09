Jennifer Lawrence to Star in, Produce A24 Dark Comedy ‘Why Don’t You Love Me?’

Jennifer Lawrence is set to star in and produce an adaptation of Paul B. Rainey’s 2023 graphic novel “Why Don’t You Love Me?” for A24.

The graphic novel follows Claire and Mark, a couple lost in an unhappy marriage that is barely holding together. Both are plagued by a strange feeling that somehow their reality is a dream or an illusion … a feeling that only gets stronger when news of an impending nuclear war arrives.

Robert Funke will write the screenplay, with Lawrence producing through her label Excellent Cadaver alongside Justine Ciarrocchi. Ari Aster, who has collaborated with A24 on his films “Hereditary,” “Midsommar” and “Beau Is Afraid,” is also producing through his label Square Peg alongside Lars Knudsen and Emily Hildner. Rainey is an executive producer.

Lawrence most recently appeared in the R-rated comedy “No Hard Feelings,” which she also produced through Excellent Cadaver and was released by Sony last year. She is also starring in the “Real Housewives”-inspired murder mystery “The Wives,” which she will produce with Apple and A24.

