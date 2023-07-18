“Sound of Freedom” star Jim Caviezel wasn’t crossing picket lines when he appeared on Fox News to talk about his surprise box-office hit, but says he wishes the situation had been different.

Caviezel appeared Monday night on “Hannity” to discuss the film that has already grossed over $85 million since its July 4 domestic release. Since SAG-AFTRA officially called a strike late last week, actors and anyone covered by its collective bargaining agreement with AMPTP have been prohibited from not just production work, but promotional appearances.

Host Sean Hannity cleared the air about Caviezel’s appearance straightaway: “By the way, this is separate and apart from SAG and the strike that’s going on,” he said. “I want to make a point that you’re not in any way going against that, is that correct?”

“Yes,” Caviezel responded. “Those are my brothers and sisters of SAG. I support them, but we are not a part of (the collective bargaining agreement with) AMPTP. We wanted to be, but they didn’t want any part of this film.”

“Sound of Freedom” was completed in 2018 under a distribution deal with a 20th Century Fox subsidiary. But it was shelved after Walt Disney acquired Fox, and the filmmakers bought back the rights, which were then granted to Angel Studios, the faith-based producer of worldwide television hit “The Chosen.”

The movie is based on the true story of former government agent Tim Ballard, who goes on a rogue mission to rescue children from sex traffickers in Columbia. While its Christian faith-based roots and unique path to distribution made it a surprise box office smash in the U.S., critics and media have openly doubted the veracity of Ballard’s version of events and bashed the movie as a Q-Anon-inspired fantasy, suggesting the film’s depiction of the depth and breadth of child-sex trafficking are overblown.

But the film has become something of a rallying point for conservatives, who have supported it with pay-it-forward tickets — pre-paid admissions that allow anyone to see it for free.

“Sean I just want to thank you and the American people for coming out and supporting this film,” Caviezel said. “You were one of the first who addressed this [issue] with us, and helped us get the word out.”

Watch the entire exchange in the video clip above.