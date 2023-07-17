Fox News’ Jesse Watters called out his mom for her liberal politics a few weeks back, but on Monday he let her get back at him, sort of, with some advice for how to keep his job that, essentially, was a request that he stop working for Fox News.

Watters recently inherited the time slot previously occupied by “Tucker Carlson Tonight” — AKA what the New York Times called “the most racist show in the history of Cable News” — and for his first episode he invited his mother to call in. And her advice? In addition to basically begging him not to turn into Tucker Carlson, she urged him to “do no harm,” and asked that he suggest Fox News “take less interest… in other people’s bodies.”

“How have you enjoyed the show so far?” Watters asked after letting viewers know she had called in.

“I have enjoyed the show. I want to say congratulations to you honeybun, we are proud of you and your accomplishments, and you’ve worked so hard. Now let’s aim to have you keep your job. And to that end, I do have some suggestions,” Wattters’ mom said.

“Do not tumble into any conspiracy rabbit Hole. We do not want to lose you and we want no lawsuits,” the continued, obviously alluding to Carlson, who just last week managed to provoke yet another defamation lawsuit against Fox News, despite having been fired months ago.

“In keeping with the Hippocratic Oath,” Watters’ mom continued, “do no harm. We need you to be kind and respectful. You yourself mentioned that humble is a stretch, so I get that. Use your voice responsibly to promote conversation that maintains a narrative thread.”

Then Watters’ mom got to the advice that, as we mentioned, might as well have been to quit his job: “There has been enough Biden bashing, and the laptop is old. Perhaps you can suggest that your people take less interest, for example, in other people’s bodies and talk about that.”

Ok Then!

Jesse Watters' mom (who is a Democrat) calls in to weigh in on his first night in his 8 pm show:



"Do not fall into any conspiracy rabbitholes. We do not want to lose you. … There really has been enough Biden-bashing and [Hunter's] laptop is old." pic.twitter.com/Nn8udb83sr — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) July 18, 2023

Back in June, Watters made his mom famous when he complained that she doesn’t believe the conspiracy theories about Joe Biden that he believes, which he then used as a jumping off point to complain about American media’s purported biases. You read more about that here, if you want.

Unfortunately, it looks like Watters didn’t heed mom’s advice: