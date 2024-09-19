Jimmy Kimmel Says Kamala Harris’ GOP Endorsements Prove ‘Trump Really Is Bringing the Country Together’ | Video 

Jimmy Kimmel declared that “the Tim Walz are closing in” on Donald Trump during his Wednesday night monologue, thanks to the open letter published earlier in the day by more than 100 former Republican officials who have endorsed Kamala Harris.

“A hundred and eleven former Republican national security officials and members of Congress published a letter today endorsing Kamala Harris for president<” Kimmel explained. Read more about the letter here.

“They say Donald Trump is ‘unfit to serve as president,’” Kimmel continued. “Or, to serve at a Cheesecake Factory.”

“It is a scathing letter. We’ve never seen anything like this from a candidate’s own party,” Kimmel explained before quoting directly from it: “As President, he promoted daily chaos in government, praised our enemies and undermined our allies, politicized the military and disparaged our veterans, prioritized his personal interest above American interests, and betrayed our values, democracy, and this country’s founding documents.”

“The list of people who signed it is ten pages long. They include former defense secretaries, former directors of the CIA, director of the FBI,” Kimmel said. “There’s a “Melania T” on there.

Kimmel then quoted another section of the letter directly: “We expect to disagree with Kamala Harris on many domestic and foreign policy issues, but we believe that she possesses the essential qualities to serve as president and Donald Trump does not. We therefore support her election to be president.”

“Wow. I have to say, in some ways Trump really is bringing the country together,” Kimmel joked.

“But don’t worry, Don – you might not have every Republican, but you’re still endorsed by Rudy Giuliani, Sean Hannity, by Eric, Don Jr, Kid Rock, Hulk Hogan, Gargamel, Chachi, The Babadook, Bill Cosby, and herpes.

“Just imagine if you applied for a job at, let’s say a Big O’ Tires store, and during your interview someone arrived with a letter signed by 111 of your former colleagues that says, ‘this guy’s sucks.’ I feel like you might not get the job, right,” Kimmel speculated.

You can watch the full monologue below: