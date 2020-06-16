Jimmy Kimmel to Return as Emmys Host

ABC is bringing back Jimmy Kimmel to host the Emmys, which are still on track to take place in September despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The format for the Emmy ceremony is still under discussion, depending on the state of pandemic-related safety precautions by the fall. Next year’s Oscars have already been pushed back until April 25, 2021.

The Television Academy already announced it will turn the 2020 Creative Arts Emmys into a multi-night virtual event rather than a pair of physical ceremonies, and will eliminate the Governors Balls that normally take place after the Creative Arts and Primetime Emmy ceremonies.

“I don’t know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it,” Kimmel said in a statement. The ABC late-night host previously emceed the Emmys in 2016, the last time ABC aired TV’s biggest night.

The 72nd Primetime Emmys are, for now, scheduled to take place Sunday, Sept. 20. Nominations are on track to be announced Tuesday, July 28.

“We know Jimmy Kimmel will deliver a uniquely entertaining, funny and moving Primetime Emmys show,” ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke said in a statement. “He’s a true master of ceremonies who reveres this industry and its people; and just as Jimmy has done with his own show over the past few months, he will tackle this momentous event with heart and humor, and bring some much-needed joy and optimism to our television colleagues and viewers at home.”