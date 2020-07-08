Johannes Larcher Appointed as Head of HBO Max International

WarnerMedia hired seasoned international television executive Johannes Larcher to lead HBO Max International, the company announced Tuesday.

Larcher will oversee the global rollout of HBO Max, beginning first with a 2021 launch in Latin America. The AT&T-owned streaming service launched in late May in the United States and costs subscribers $14.99 monthly.

“Living at the crossroads of digital technology and content, I’m thrilled to help create unforgettable entertainment experiences for consumers in international markets and make HBO Max an indispensable streaming service around the world,” Larcher said in a Tuesday statement.

Larcher joins HBO after departing his post as managing director of digital for MBC Group, a Dubai-based media company that operates Shahid VIP, an Arabic-language video streaming platform with over 1.4 million subscribers nationwide. He was also senior vice president of international affairs for Hulu for four years beginning in March 2009, where he oversaw Hulu’s expansion into Japanese markets.

Larcher will report to WarnerMedia International Networks president Gerhard Zeiler. Zeiler said in a statement Tuesday, “I got to know Johannes as a passionate entrepreneur. His leadership skills, together with his strong direct-to-consumer and digital experience, international business foundations and tech expertise give him the perfect background to drive the growth of HBO Max beyond the United States.”