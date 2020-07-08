Johannes Larcher Appointed as Head of HBO Max International

Former Hulu exec to oversee global rollout of streaming service, beginning with Latin America in 2021

| July 8, 2020 @ 7:35 AM
Johannes Larcher HBO Max International

Photo credit: Warner Media

WarnerMedia hired seasoned international television executive Johannes Larcher to lead HBO Max International, the company announced Tuesday.

Larcher will oversee the global rollout of HBO Max, beginning first with a 2021 launch in Latin America. The AT&T-owned streaming service launched in late May in the United States and costs subscribers $14.99 monthly.

“Living at the crossroads of digital technology and content, I’m thrilled to help create unforgettable entertainment experiences for consumers in international markets and make HBO Max an indispensable streaming service around the world,” Larcher said in a Tuesday statement.

Also Read: 'Life in a Day' Sequel in the Works From Ridley Scott and Kevin Macdonald at YouTube Originals

Larcher joins HBO after departing his post as managing director of digital for MBC Group, a Dubai-based media company that operates Shahid VIP, an Arabic-language video streaming platform with over 1.4 million subscribers nationwide. He was also senior vice president of international affairs for Hulu for four years beginning in March 2009, where he oversaw Hulu’s expansion into Japanese markets.

Larcher will report to WarnerMedia International Networks president Gerhard Zeiler. Zeiler said in a statement Tuesday, “I got to know Johannes as a passionate entrepreneur. His leadership skills, together with his strong direct-to-consumer and digital experience, international business foundations and tech expertise give him the perfect background to drive the growth of HBO Max beyond the United States.”

Celebrities Who Have Died From the Coronavirus (Photos)

  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • lucia bose Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Maria Mercader CBS News CBS News
  • Joe Diffie Country Thunder coronavirus Getty Images
  • alan merrill Getty Images
  • ken shimura YouTube
  • Andrew Jack Disney
  • adam schlesinger Getty
  • Ellis Marsalis Getty Images Getty
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty
  • Sergio Rossi shoes Getty
  • Patricia Bosworth Getty
  • Tom Dempsey coronavirus YouTube
  • john prine Getty
  • allen garfield Getty
  • Charles Gregory hairstylist Charles Gregory/YouTube
  • Hilary Heath obit Witchfinder American International Pictures
  • Rick May Team Fortress Obit coronavirus Linkedin/Valve
  • Allen Daviau cinematographer Getty
  • henry grimes
  • joel rosogin MPTF
  • Getty
  • Matteo de cosmo Victoria Dearing
  • roy horn Getty Images
  • Pat Dye Auburn football coach Getty Images
  • Chris Trousdale NBC
  • Nick Cordero
1 of 30

While many celebrities who contracted COVID-19 have recovered, some have died from complications of the illness

The world continues to be upended by the coronavirus pandemic, with more people contracting COVID-19 as the days pass. While many have recovered, some have died from complications of the illness. These are the names of some notable figures from Hollywood and the media  that we have lost.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE