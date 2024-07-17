Vanity Fair Taps Variety’s John Ross as West Coast Director of Editorial Projects | Exclusive 

Vanity Fair has tapped Variety’s John Ross as the outlet’s new West Coast director of editorial projects, TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

In the new role, Ross will develop new Hollywood features and franchises to bolster Vanity Fair’s content.

He will additionally support and expand Vanity Fair’s events business, including the annual Vanity Fair Oscar Party and other awards season events, film festivals, speaking engagements, FYC screenings, cast toasts, live productions of VF’s Little Gold Men and Still Watching podcasts, the annual Vanities party for young Hollywood, and more.

Ross joins Vanity Fair from Variety where he most recently served as the vice president of features and events. He was with the publication for over 11 years.

During his tenure, Ross oversaw many of Variety’s franchises including the annual Power of Women event, Variety’s Thought Leadership Dinner Series, Variety’s FYC Screening Series and the annual Hitmakers issue and party.

He will continue to develop Vanity Fair’s event offerings around the world. Ross officially joins Vanity Far on July 22 and will report to deputy editor Daniel Kile. He will be based out of Los Angeles.

Ross was promoted to vice president of featured and events at Variety in 2020. He is a three-time Emmy Award-winning producer. He also served as an executive producer for Variety’s Actors on Actors series.