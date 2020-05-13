No f—ing joke, a new study showed that Jonah Hill has overtaken Samuel L. Jackson as the actor who has uttered the most damn swear words in movies.
An analysis from the research group Buzz Bingo called “Profanity On Film” said that Hill has used bad language 376 times in his movies while Jackson has only used swear words 301 times in his films, landing him at just third place overall.
Hill took the top spot in large part because of his role in Martin Scorsese’s 2013 film “The Wolf of Wall Street,” which the report says is the most profane movie in terms of language ever, with offensive language used over 700 times.
Hill’s onscreen co-star in that film, Leonardo DiCaprio, also surpassed Jackson, with the report tallying 361 uses of bad language. And it was DiCaprio’s character, Jordan Belfort, that the study says is the most profane of any film character, even surpassing characters from some of Scorsese’s other profane classics like “Casino.”
Jackson however makes his swear words count. Hill was also considered most profane in another metric that looked at how many swears they used per thousand words. Hill used a swear 22.9 times for every thousand words he spoke, whereas Jackson only did 6.9 times per thousand.
Ranked just behind Jackson is Adam Sandler, who rose in the ranks thanks to his performance in last year’s “Uncut Gems,” which the report tallied as the second most profane movie. Other actors who made the list included Denzel Washington, Billy Bob Thornton, Seth Rogen, Bradley Cooper and Danny McBride.
While none were as profane as “The Wolf of Wall Street,” other films to make the list that parents should probably avoid having their kids watch include “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back,” “Fury,” “Straight Outta Compton,” “Summer of Sam” and Gary Oldman’s “Nil By Mouth,” which proportionally had the most swears, or more than 41 per 1000 words spoken.
Buzz Bingo’s report analyzed freely accessible scripts from 3,565 movies, and a list of words that were considered offensive were compiled from an Ofcom research report. The scripts were then split according to characters’ lines and counted for swear words used by each character and ranked against the number of words in the entire script.
You can check out the full results of the f—ing study here.
8 Things You Probably Didn't Know About 'Shaft' Star Samuel L Jackson (Photos)
Samuel L. Jackson is reprising his role as John Shaft in "Shaft", which comes out this Friday. Scroll on to discover some little-known facts about the acclaimed actor. Trust us when we say: You'll likely be surprised by at least one of them.
Getty Images
Jackson is ranked as the all-time highest-grossing box office star with a total of his movies grossing $5.1 billion. His most commercially successful movies include the "Avengers" franchise, the 1996 crime drama "A Time To Kill," the original "Incredibles" movie from 2004, and the 2012 Quentin Tarantino film "Django Unchained."
Getty Images
Jackson was born in Tennessee and went on to attend the historically black Morehouse College, where he started out as a marine biology major before switching to acting.
During his college years, Jackson became involved in the Civil Rights movement and served as an usher at Martin Luther King, Jr.'s funeral after his assassination in 1967. The assassination moved him to become more deeply involved in the movement: "I was angry about the assassination, but I wasn’t shocked by it. I knew that change was going to take something different—not sit-ins, not peaceful coexistence," he told Parade in 2005.
US Library of Congress
Jackson was expelled from Morehouse after he and his peers held several members of the college's board of trustees hostage, including MLK's father, to demand reform in the school's curriculum and governance. The expulsion galvanized Jackson and he became involved with the black power movement. However, after FBI agents visited his house and told his mother that he was not likely to survive the year if he remained in Atlanta, his mother put him on a plane to Los Angeles. He returned to Morehouse in 1971 to receive his acting degree.
Chicago Urban League Records
Jackson made his film debut in the 1972 independent feature "Together for Days," a blaxploitation movie about the relationship between a white woman and a black radical, but he did not achieve stardom until his role in Quentin Tarantino's breakout 1994 crime drama "Pulp Fiction."
Miramax Films
In 1974, Jackson met his future wife LaTanya Richardson at a student rehearsal in Atlanta. It was love at first sight: "We started talking, and boom! I knew she was the person for me. From then on, we were always together, and we’ve stayed that way," he told Parade in a 2005 interview. The couple have been together for more than 40 years and have one daughter.
Getty Images
Jackson entered the New York theater scene in 1976, where he hung out with the likes of Denzel Washington, Wesley Snipes, and Alfre Woodard. His time in the theater remains central to Jackson's acting: “I’m a theater actor. It’s a different breed. Actors create characters. Movie stars are eye candy. They come and go.”
Jackson described himself as a "hard taskmaster for some directors” in a 2017 interview with The New York Times. He said that he refuses to do extra takes and that the ability to golf twice a week is written into all of his contracts.
Getty Images
1 of 9
Before he was Shaft, Jackson got his start in the Civil Rights movement and NY theater scene
Samuel L. Jackson is reprising his role as John Shaft in "Shaft", which comes out this Friday. Scroll on to discover some little-known facts about the acclaimed actor. Trust us when we say: You'll likely be surprised by at least one of them.