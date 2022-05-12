We've Got Hollywood Covered
Josh Kelly Joins ‘General Hospital’ in Mystery Series Regular Role

The ”UnREAL“ actor previously starred on ”One Life to Live“

Josh Kelly

Josh Kelly (Getty)

Former “One Life to Live” star Josh Kelly is returning to daytime TV as a series regular on “General Hospital,” TheWrap has confirmed.

There are no details about his character, but he will first appear on the daytime soap at the end of the month.

Kelly played Cutter Wentworth on “One Life to Live” from 2010 to 2013. The soap, which was set in the fictional city of Llanview, Pennsylvania, ran on ABC from 1958 to 2012 and had a short-lived stint on Hulu before being canceled in 2013.

“General Hospital,” which is set in the fictional town of Port Charles, has welcomed several “One Life to Live” alums over the years, including Roger Howarth.

He also played Jeremy Carter on Lifetime’s “UnREAL,” Robbie on the Jimmy Smits-led “Bluff City Law” and Walker Chisum on Peacock’s supernatural series “Midnight, Texas.” He has also guest-starred on “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Army Wives” and “Rizzoli & Isles.”

Deadline first reported the news.

