Update:

On Tuesday, Josh Seiter shared a video on Instagram saying that he was in fact alive and that his Instagram account posted the false death notice after allegedly being hacked in what he called “a cruel joke.”

Original story below:

Josh Seiter, who competed on “The Bachelorette” Season 11 in 2015, has died at age 36, according to a statement made by his family on Monday.

A statement from Seiter’s family shared on Instagram on Monday reads, “It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the tragic news of Joshua’s unexpected passing. As all who knew him can attest, Joshua was an incredibly bright light in an increasingly dim world.”

The statement continued, “His fearless voice and indomitable spirit helped thousands of people in their darkest moments feel just a little less alone. Although our heartache at Joshua’s passing pains us beyond measure, we find comfort knowing that he is finally at peace.”

While the family did not list cause of death, they did mention The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 988.

In a 2021 post, Seiter identified himself on IG as “a suicide attempt survivor” and said, “I battle OCD, Bipolar Depression, and GAD [Generalized Anxiety Disorder], but I refuse to give up.”

Seiter competed for the attentions of Kaitlyn Bristowe on the ABC reality series: He was eliminated in the first week.

If you or a loved one is struggling with mental health, The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 988 is a free, 24/7 confidential service that can provide people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress, or those around them, with support, information and local resources.