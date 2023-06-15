“Are you horny?” asks Lolo (Sherry Cola) in the second red-band trailer for “Joy Ride,” which Lionsgate released on Thursday, before proceeding to talk about d–ks and how much she loves the sounds of sex.

In the raunchy comedy, which is directed by “Crazy Rich Asians” co-screenwriter Adele Lim, stars Ashley Park of “Beef” as Audrey, whose visit to China to find her birth mother becomes a crazy, drug- and alcohol-fueled road trip with her friends.

Audrey’s efforts to impress Chinese men fail when she admits, “I’m just a garbage American who only speaks English. And a little Gollum,” as she launches into the “Lord of the Rings” character’s “my precious” speech.

Stephanie Hsu co-stars as Kat, Audrey’s college friend turned Chinese soap star. Sherry Cola plays Audrey’s uninhibited childhood friend. Sabrina Wu is her eccentric cousin Deadeye.

The film, which opens theatrically on July 7, is billed as a “no-holds-barred, epic experience” and a “journey of bonding, friendship, belonging, and wild debauchery that reveals the universal truth of what it means to know and love who you are.”

The cast includes Ronny Chieng, Desmond Chiam, Alexander Hodge and Chris Pang.

Adele Lim directs from a screenplay by Cherry Chevapravatdumrong & Teresa Hsiao. Seth Rogen produces alongside Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Josh Fagen, Cherry Chevapravatdumrong, Teresa Hsiao, and Adele Lim.