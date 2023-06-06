“Shiva Baby” director Emma Seligman is back with her follow-up feature, “Bottoms” and it looks to be a bloody good time. Seligman reteams with Rachel Sennott, who also co-wrote the film, as well as “The Bear” star Ayo Edebiri for a story of two unpopular high school girls who start a school fight club in order to lose their virginity before graduation.

Similar to the road trip comedy “Joy Ride,” coming out in July, the explicit trailer for “Bottoms” revels in not just the blood of a fight club, but the irreverent, crass humor that no doubt will get audiences invested. The cringe humor is also on full display, with the trailer culminating with Edebiri and Sennott having to tell their high school teacher, played hilariously by Marshawn Lynch, that he shouldn’t discuss sexual matters with teenage girls at school.

The last time Sennott and Seligman teamed up it produced the equally amusing and off-beat “Shiva Baby” in 2020. The film followed Sennott as a young woman attending a funeral only to realize the man she’s been sleeping with is there, alongside his wife and child. The movie became a bit of a cult classic, revered for its intense, cringe-inducing comedy. Since then, Sennott has stolen the show in movies like “Bodies Bodies Bodies” and has a prominent role in HBO’s new series, “The Idol.”

This role also gives us more from Ayo Edebiri, whose performance in FX’s “The Bear” drew critical praise. She also has an equally funny side role in the upcoming Searchlight feature, “Theater Camp,” out this summer.

Starring alongside Edebiri, Sennott, and Lynch is Havana Rose Liu, Kaia Gerber, Nicholas Galitzine, and Dagmara Dominczyk. Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and Alison Small are producers, with Ted Deiker acting as executive producer.

You can watch the full “Bottoms” trailer above.

“Bottoms” is in theaters August 25.