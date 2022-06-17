Father’s Day and Juneteenth overlap this year, and there is no shortage of programming on television for the latter holiday, which celebrates the day in 1865 when Union soldiers, led by Major General Gordon Granger, landed at Galveston, Texas, and delivered the news that all enslaved people were free. The Emancipation Proclamation arrived two years later on Jan. 1, 1863.

Juneteenth has gained more awareness in recent years, finally becoming recognized as a federal holiday in 2021.

Programming celebrating Black music, culture and more will run all weekend weekend, culminating in the holiday itself on Sunday, June 19 (which is being observed on Monday, June 20).

Below, check out our Juneteenth viewing guide to watch to watch on TV and streaming this weekend.

ABC

Country singer Jimmie Allen will host an hourlong segment recognizing the influence of Black artists in music. The special will run on ABC on Friday, June 18 starting at 8pm Eastern and Pacific time. The “Sound of Freedom: A Juneteenth Celebration” will also stream on Hulu if you miss the initial broadcast. This program will present performances from Patti LaBelle, Jon Batiste and Marvin Sapp. Interviews with Lizzo, Ciara, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis will accompany the concerts.

Amazon Prime Video and Twitch

Pharrell Williams’ “Something in the Water” music festival will take place Friday, June 17 through Sunday, June 19 starting at 3p.m. ET/12pm PT. The three-day concert extravaganza will take place in Washington D.C. with performances from Pharrell & Phriends, 21 Savage, Anderson .Paak, Calvin Harris, Chloe X Halle, Dave Matthews Band, J Balvin, Jon Batiste, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Pusha T, Tyler the Creator, Usher and more.

“Something in the Water” will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Twitch.

Apple Music

Apple Music has gathered a playlist titled “Juneteenth 2022: Freedom Songs” featuring music by Alex Isley, Brittany Spencer, Bun B, Lupe Fiasco and others.

CNN

Sunday’s “Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom” will start at 8p.m. ET/PT on CNN. The Hollywood Bowl concert lineup includes Chaka Khan, Khalid, Yolanda Adams, Anthony Hamilton, Billy Porter, Debbie Allen Dance Academy, Earth, Wind & Fire, Killer Mike, Lucky Daye, Mary Mary, Jhené Aiko, Ne-Yo, Michelle Williams, Mickey Guyton, Robert Glasper and The Roots, among others. Don Lemon will host a pre-show starting at 7p.m., and former First Lady Michelle Obama has recorded remarks for the program.

BET

BET’s “The Power of Juneteenth” will air starting Sunday 12:30 p.m. ET/PT. The half-hour segment will feature food, music and celebrate the significance of the holiday. “The Recipe: Juneteenth” will follow, watching celebrities BBQ to celebrate while listening to soul music.

ESPN2

The sports special “Omitted: The Black Cowboy” will spotlight Black cowboys, whose history has not received as much attention in the past. The program, which starts Sunday at 2p.m. ET/PT, will feature Bill Pickett, the first Black cowboy to be inducted into the National Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame.

Netflix

The Netflix documentary “Civil: Ben Crump” follows the journey of attorney Ben Crump, who has represented the families of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown and Ahmaud Arbery. The documentary was directed by Nadia Hallgren, who also directed the documentary “Becoming” that accompanied Michelle Obama’s book. “Civil” watches Crump take on cases for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Andre Hill.

Ancestry.com/BlackHistory and Paramount+ and Pluto TV

“A Dream Delivered: The Lost Letters of Hawkins Wilson” is now streaming on Ancestry.com/BlackHistory, and it will arrive on Pluto TV and Paramount+ Sunday. The documentary will witness descendants of the enslaved Hawkins Wilson come together to learn more about their family history and lineage. The doc will also feature “black-ish” star Anthony Anderson.