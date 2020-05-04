Justin and Hailey Bieber Set Facebook Show, ‘The Biebers on Watch’ (Video)

Pop icon Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber have a new series exclusively on Facebook Watch.

Titled “The Biebers on Watch,” the short-form episode series debuts today at noon eastern time. The series is filmed via a network of GoPro cameras stationed around the couple’s Toronto mansion and promises to give fans “an exclusive look at their life through a series of intimate conversations and activities with famous friends and family” according to Facebook Watch.

Each week Facebook Watch will publish three new episodes of “The Biebers on Watch” including a bonus Facebook Live episode where the two take questions from fans in real-time. The show can be found on Facebook Watch and Justin Bieber’s personal Facebook page.

The premiere episode which drops today features Justin and Hailey on their lake conversing about their relationship, including the initial breakup and eventual marriage. Hailey Bieber (née Hailey Baldwin), the niece of actors Alec and Daniel Baldwin, is a model and occasional television actress from Tucson, Arizona.

The two married on September 30 in a courthouse in Lower Manhattan, which was originally reported by Vogue.