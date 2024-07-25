Kamala Harris Campaign Launches Beyonce-Fueled First Ad: ‘We Choose Freedom’

The Kamala Harris campaign debuted its first ad – set to Beyoncé’s “Freedom” – less than a week after President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race.

The just over one-minute video is set to the pop star’s 2016 single, which Harris entered and exited to for her first few speeches since becoming the presumptive Democratic nominee. According to CNN, Harris’ team was given approval by the superstar to use the song throughout her campaign.

“In this election we each face a question. What kind of country do we want to live in?” Harris says in the ad.

“There are some people who think we should be a country of chaos. Of fear. Of hate,” she continued, over pictures of Donald Trump and JD Vance. “But us, we choose something different. We choose freedom.”

NEW: We just launched the first video of our campaign.



“We choose freedom.”pic.twitter.com/AJ2WCAupRt — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) July 25, 2024

The video features footage from her first rally as a 2024 presidential candidate in Milwaukee this week, where a massive crowd chanted, “Kamala! Kamala! Kamala!”

“The freedom not just to get by, but to get ahead,” Harris said. “The freedom to be safe from gun violence. The freedom to make decisions about your own body. We choose a future where no child lives in poverty. Where we can all afford healthcare. Where no one is above the law.”

“We believe in the promise of America and we are ready to fight for it. Because when we fight, we win,” she said.

“So join us. Go to Kamalaharris.com and let’s get to work,” Harris concludes, as Beyoncé sings: “I’ma keep running ’cause a winner don’t quit on themselves.”

The advertising displays a sense of optimism about the future of America, something that Harris has been emphasizing in her work on the campaign trail so far. Since Biden withdrew his candidacy, there has been a swell of enthusiasm for Harris, who has broken fundraising records and received endorsements from a vast majority of the Democratic Party.