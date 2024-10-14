Kamala Harris Agrees to Fox News Interview With Bret Baier

“Special Report” will host the Vice President near Philadelphia on Wednesday

Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks during an event at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on September 20, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia
Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks during an event at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on September 20, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Vice President Kamala Harris will sit for an interview with Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier, the network said Monday.

The interview will take place near Philadelphia on Wednesday’s edition of “Special Report With Bret Baier.” It will be Harris’ first formal sit-down with the network, though there is wide precedent for sitting executives and candidates taking a Fox News grilling.

Barack Obama joined “The O’Reilly Factor” as a candidate in 2008, then sat with Baier in 2010. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton also did a hit on “The O’Reilly Factor,” in 2016. And Bernie Sanders participated in a Fox News town hall moderated by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum during his 2020 Democratic primary campaign.

Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Tulsi Gabbard also appeared on Fox during their 2020 primary attempts.

“Special Report” is cable news’ most-watched newscast, averaging 2.3 million viewers and 233,000 in the 25-54 demo. According to Fox, more Democrats and independent voters tune in to Baier than any show in its time slot.

