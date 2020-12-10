Kardashians Set Multiyear Deal With Hulu, New Content Coming in Late 2021

Next year, fans will be keeping up with the Kardashians on a new network — Hulu.

The family — matriarch Kris Jenner and daughters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Kenner — will create global content for Hulu and on Star internationally, it was announced Thursday at Disney’s Investor Day.

No other details were offered about the content other than it’s slated for a late 2021 debut.

That coincides with the 20th and final season of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” the long-running E! reality series that made superstars of the Kardashian-Jenner family that will end in 2021. The showed served as the flagship series for the NBCU network and spawn many spin-offs.

Kris Jenner posted on Twitter, “Excited to announce our new multi year partnership with Hulu and Star and what’s to come in 2021.”

Excited to announce our new multi year partnership with Hulu and Star and what’s to come in 2021 @hulu — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) December 10, 2020

More to come…